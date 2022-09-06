Three candidates for Northwest Allen County Schools board earned the endorsement of a nonpartisan group of parents, teachers and district residents.
The Committee to Support Public Education in Northwest Allen County is backing incumbent Kristi Schlatter for District 3 and incumbent Elizabeth "Liz" Hathaway and Eric Ellingson for the at-large seats, it said in a news release Tuesday.
Formed this year, the committee supports NACS board candidates who would keep politics out of board decisions and use expert advice, accurate data and public feedback when making decisions rather than personal feelings or bias. The group also favors candidates who would behave in a manner and make decisions with consideration that they are publicly elected and ultimately serve at the behest of NACS residents for the benefit of public education, the release said.
The committee said it endorsed Schlatter, Hathaway and Ellingson after reviewing responses to a survey sent to all candidates, as well as other credentials.
The Allen County Election Board lists the other at-large candidates as Christine Gilsinger, Darren Vogt, Jessica Hopkins and Rick Norton. Benjamin MacDonald will challenge Schlatter for District 3.
The election for the nonpartisan office is Nov. 8.
Visit www.cspenac.org for information about the committee.