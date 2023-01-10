Northwest Allen County Schools constituents with something to say to the board now have another way to communicate with the five elected officials – through member-specific email addresses.
Kent Somers, board president, shared the development Monday, explaining it stems from the board's goal to maintain effective, two-way communication with the community.
"It should be also noted that when the board members are responding to emails from community stakeholders, they're doing so as individuals, and those views do not necessarily represent other board members or the corporation," Somers said, reading from a background statement included on the agenda.
Stakeholders could previously contact the board through a general board email address.
Contact Steve Bartkus at Steve.Bartkus@nacs.k12.in.us, Liz Hathaway at Elizabeth.Hathaway@nacs.k12.in.us, Kristi Schlatter at Kristi.Schlatter@nacs.k12.in.us, Kent Somers at Kent.Somers@nacs.k12.in.us and Darren Vogt at Darren.Vogt@nacs.k12.in.us.
NACS joins Fort Wayne Community Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools in providing individual board member email addresses online. East Allen County Schools lists a general email address for its board.