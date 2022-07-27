The Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent joined two other Hoosier school leaders in Washington, D.C., this month to put education issues on legislators' radar.
The AASA, The School Superintendents Association, says on its website that its Legislative Advocacy Conference is the premier opportunity for superintendents and school business officials to make their voices heard on Capitol Hill and learn about federal policy issues that will affect their districts.
Wayne Barker is one of three Indiana superintendents on the association's governing board. The others are Scott Hanback of Tippecanoe School Corporation and Daniel Hile, formerly of Smith-Green Community Schools and now of Noblesville Schools.
Together, they met with Sen. Todd Young and Rep. Victoria Spartz as well as staffers for Reps. Jim Baird, Jim Banks and Jackie Walorski, Barker told the school board Monday.
"I will say, just because we're meeting doesn't mean that I'm trying to endorse them as candidates," Barker said, calling the visits nonpartisan. "We're trying to build relationships with legislators to create partnerships."
The superintendents' talking points addressed special education funding, school safety, the National School Lunch Program, school staffing shortages and the deadline to spend federal coronavirus dollars.
Barker assured the board at a previous meeting that the superintendent's association paid for the trip.
"This will come to zero expense to Northwest Allen," he said.