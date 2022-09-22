Judge Kelsey Hanlon's order granting a preliminary injunction against Indiana's abortion ban rejected many of the arguments made by the state during an earlier hearing.
Her order, issued Thursday, includes a few notable points:
- Hanlon writes that Article 1, Section 1 of the state constitution — which lists Hoosiers' rights to "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" — "provides judicially enforceable rights."
- The state Constitution "is more explicit in its affirmation of individual rights and its limitation of legislative power to intrude into personal affairs" than the U.S. Constitution. She adds the state Constitution in the past has been "interpreted to give greater protection to the individual liberties of Hoosiers."
- She also notes state courts "are not bound by the Dobbs (decision) majority's analysis" as the decision concerned the Constitution of the U.S, not Indiana.
- Addressing the state's point that abortion was illegal in Indiana when the state's current constitution was written in 1850-51, Hanlon cites the "significant, then-existing deficits of those who wrote our Constitution – particularly as they pertain to women and people of color." She references former state Supreme Court Justice Ted Boehm's dissent in a previous case concerning abortion, Clinic for Women v. Brizzi: "In 1851 we had slavery in many states and Article II, Section 5 of the 1851 Constitution denied the right to Vote on the basis of race. Married women had no property rights until they were conferred by statute in 1923. Both of these subjects were debated at length in the 1851 Constitution, but both were left in a state that, by today's lights, is wholly incompatible with fundamental principles of ordered liberty."
- Hanlon writes that the law burdens Hoosier women and girls' right to bodily autonomy "by making that autonomy largely contingent upon first experiencing extreme sexual violence or significant loss of physical health or death." She also writes that it "significantly and arbitrarily limit(s) their access to care" by requiring abortions only be performed in hospitals or affiliated surgical centers, which Hanlon contends will result in a significant increase in cost while being "unlikely" to increase safety.
Hanlon, a Republican Circuit Court judge in Owen County, is presiding over the case after two Democratic Monroe County judges recused themselves earlier this month.