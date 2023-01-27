The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association will attend the Allen County Democratic Party’s Obama Dinner, the party announced Friday.
The Quintessential String Quartet, a group of musicians from the union, will play in the lobby before the event and will kick off the dinner with a performance of the Star-Spangled Banner. The Obama Dinner, the county party’s second annual flagship dinner, will be March 9.
For the past month and a half, the union has been on strike, and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic has canceled all concerts from December through February. The local Democratic Party said the organization’s management is attempting to make “shameful” cuts that would “diminish the orchestra with low wages, fewer concerts and fewer full-time positions.”
Derek Camp, chair of the Allen County Democratic Party, said he’s honored to stand by the players’ association during their ongoing strike.
“The Philharmonic orchestra has long been a pillar of our community, and it is unacceptable that management is now attempting to diminish that tradition,” Camp said in a news release. “We want everyone in Allen County to understand that Democrats deliver for working Hoosiers, supporting the fight for higher pay, stronger benefits, and safer workplaces.”