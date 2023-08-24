Those watching the City Council meeting this week may have done a double take, but there was no need to clean off glasses or question the camera recording. It was Geoff Paddock in the president's seat.
Paddock, D-5th, stood in during the absence of City Council President Glynn Hines, D-at large, and Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, who is the vice president, during this week’s meeting.
“I am the presiding officer tonight. No, you do not need to adjust your television set; there’s nothing wrong with your television set. President Hines and Vice President Freistroffer are at a conference this afternoon as is, I believe, Councilwoman (Michelle) Chambers, so I will be presenting tonight,” Paddock said at the start of Tuesday’s meeting.
Paddock had jokingly remarked that you know the options are limited when he is asked to sit in as president.
But he seemed to pass the atypical test.
In closing remarks from the council, Jason Arp, R-4th, said “I would like to congratulate Councilman Paddock on a job well done as interim president this evening.”