Sen. Mike Braun's campaign has released a poll showing the Republican hopeful with a big lead in the 2024 GOP gubernatorial primary.
According to a memo from consulting firm Mark It Red, dated Nov. 28, Braun sits at 47%. The firm polled 1,555 likely Hoosier Republican primary voters from Nov. 18-22.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, a possible challenger, was at 10%, while Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden was at 5%.
About 37% of respondents were undecided, and the margin of error in the survey was 2.48%.
Braun filed to run for governor last week, although he has yet to officially declare his candidacy.
Unsurprisingly, the senator has high name recognition according to the poll, with only 11% of respondents unware of Braun. Meanwhile, 40% and 54% were unaware of Crouch and Doden, respectively.