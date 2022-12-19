A new poll shows former governor and outgoing Purdue University President Mitch Daniels has a big lead in the Republican primary for Indiana's open Senate seat.
There's only one problem: Daniels, who retires from his Purdue post Jan. 1, has been mum about any political comeback.
The poll, conducted by Virginia firm Bellwether Research & Consulting from Dec. 11-17, shows Daniels at 32%.
That's well ahead of other potential candidates including Reps. Jim Banks, Trey Hollingsworth and Victoria Spartz, along with Attorney General Todd Rokita, who all polled between 7% and 10%. 29% of the 457 likely GOP primary voters said they were unsure who to vote for, and 6% said they preferred someone else.
In a recent interview with NBC's Chuck Todd, Daniels said a return to electoral politics is something he hasn't "really thought about yet."
The firm also polled voters on the Senate race if Daniels doesn't run. In that scenario, the results were:
- Rokita — 16%
- Banks — 14%
- Spartz — 12%
- Hollingsworth — 11%
- Someone else — 9%
Without Daniels in the race, more respondents — 39% — said they were unsure who they'd vote for.
In the gubernatorial race, the Bellwether poll shows Sen. Mike Braun holding a big lead, although 40% were unsure and 9% said they'd vote for someone else.
- Braun — 25%
- Rokita — 9%
- Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch — 7%
- Hollingworth — 6%
- Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden — 3%
Braun, Crouch and Doden have each declared their candidacy for governor in 2024, while Banks and Spartz plan to make their decisions regarding Senate bids after the holidays. Rokita and Hollingsworth haven't made any public statements on either race.