The latest 244-page budget bill includes salary increases for Indiana’s top executive offices.
Beginning in 2025, Indiana’s next governor will make the same amount as a state Supreme Court justice – about $199,000, according to the National Center for State Courts. That’s an almost 50% raise over the governor’s current salary of $133,683.
The budget would also increase other officials’ salaries, each indexed to a certain percentage of a justice's salary. The lieutenant governor would make nearly $175,000, a 60% increase from $108,819.
The attorney general's salary would rise from $113,653 to about $165,000. The auditor, treasurer and secretary of state each currently make $94,501 per year and would now make about $131,000.
The proposed increases swiftly drew criticism, including from current Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. She would not be affected by the change as lieutenant governor but would benefit from the raise if elected governor next year.
“Putting language like this into the budget with no discussion is not how I do business,” Crouch said in a tweet.