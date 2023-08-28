Indiana House Rep. Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne, has received the Legislator of the Year award by the Indiana State Police Alliance for his work supporting state troopers.
Judy supported state police by advocating for salary increases in the new Indiana budget, the Indiana State Police Alliance said in a news release. The salary and compensation increases took effect July 1 and includes $75 million for pay raises.
"We need more troopers, and a key piece of that equation is fair and competitive pay, and I believe we made a tremendous step forward this session," Judy said in a statement. "I appreciate this recognition and remain committed to supporting those who dedicate their careers to public safety and serving other Hoosiers."
The state budget also included a shortened pay matrix for state troopers to receive faster salary increases through their careers.
Scott Krueger, president of the Indiana State Police Alliance, said in a statement that Judy started working with the organization on draft legislation before the legislative session began.
"Rep. Judy’s knowledge of the issue and willingness to introduce legislation stood out to us, and we appreciated his support," he said.