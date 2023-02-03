U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th, announced Friday she won't run for the Senate next year.
In fact, Spartz said she doesn't plan to run for any office. The east central Indiana lawmaker had previously said she was considering a run for the seat soon to be left vacant by Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor in 2024.
Spartz said it's been an honor representing Hoosiers during her time in the state Senate and U.S. Congress.
"I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years," Spartz said. "However, being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024."
Spartz's decision further clears the field for Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, who is so far the only candidate running for the open Senate seat.