Indiana’s Republican caucuses in both houses have voted to reelect their legislative leaders.
Following the results of Tuesday’s election, in which the GOP retained its supermajority in the state House and Senate, the majority party in both chambers caucused in Indianapolis Wednesday.
Sen. Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, will serve as Senate President Pro Tempore for the state's 123rd General Assembly. In a statement, Bray said holding the position is "an honor and a privilege.
“This job would not be possible without the support of each of our talented senators,” he said, “and I'm grateful to my fellow caucus members for again putting their trust in me.”
Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, will retain his position as majority floor leader, and Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, will continue in his role of majority caucus chairman.
In the House, Rep. Todd Huston, R-Fishers, will also retain the gavel after being elected House Speaker.
“We have an incredibly talented team,” he said in a statement, “and we're going to keep our focus on issues important to Hoosier families and businesses, and ensure Indiana continues to live within its means.”
Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, will remain majority caucus chair, and Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, will again be the majority’s floor leader.
Lawmakers will gather at the Statehouse Nov. 22 for Organization Day, the ceremonial start of next year's legislative session, where newly elected state senators and representatives will be sworn in. Huston and Bray are also expected to be formally confirmed in their positions by the full House and Senate, respectively.