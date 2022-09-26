Another lawsuit has been filed against Indiana's new abortion ban, although this one comes from an unusual source — The Satanic Temple.
The Massachusetts-based religious association has 11,300 members in Indiana, the complaint states, Hoosiers whose Constitutional rights argues are violated by the ban.
The suit names Gov. Eric Holcomb and Attorney General Todd Rokita as defendants and was filed last Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
The Satanic Temple argues the ban violates multiple parts of the U.S. Constitution — the Fifth, Thirteenth and Fourteenth Amendments — along with Indiana's Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
According to court documents, the Temple arguments against the law include that the ban forces pregnant women into involuntary servitude. It also argues a woman's choice whether to have or keep a pregnancy is a property right and, as the ban does not provide compensation "for the taking over her property rights," violates the "takings clause" of the Fifth Amendment.
Similar to another lawsuit, filed earlier this month by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), The Satanic Temple argues the abortion ban violates protections on religious freedom.
"Members of (The Satanic Temple) hold the religious belief that an unwanted zygote, blastocyst, embryo, or nonviable fetus should be removed from the body of a pregnant woman," the complaint states. "This belief is grounded in (The Satanic Temple) Tenet III that a woman’s body is inviolable, subject to her own will alone."
In an accompanying document filed with the court last week, the Temple describes the Satanic Abortion Ritual as "a destructive ritual that serves as a protective rite."
"Its purpose is to cast off notions of guilt, shame and mental discomfort that a patient may be experiencing due to choosing to have a medically safe and legal abortion," the document states.
Abortion is currently legal in Indiana up to 20 weeks post-fertilization after an Indiana judge temporarily blocked the law last week.