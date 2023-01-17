Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., led a delegation Tuesday to meet with the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen.
Young, who is visiting Taiwan through Wednesday “as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region,” discussed trade, national security and other topics with Tsai.
In public remarks, the senator said he was “struck immediately upon landing by the friendly nature of the country," by its proud history, and "impressive efforts to unleash the talents and energies" of its people.
Young said Taiwan is a “thriving democracy” and, referencing China, said there’s a “stark contrast" compared to the "authoritarian regime across the Taiwan Strait.”
He told Tsai that although Republicans and Democrats are often divided on many issues, the two parties are unified on the importance of supporting the relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan “and holding the Chinese Communist Party accountable.”
Tsai called Young a “strong supporter” of Taiwan and noted its connection with Indiana, according to a transcript of her remarks. Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, became a sister city with Indianapolis in 1978, and a similar connection between Indiana and Taiwan soon followed.
She mentioned Young’s role as one of the primary forces behind the CHIPS and Science act and said the new law “has opened up even more space for Taiwan-U.S. cooperation in related fields.” One example Tsai hopes to see, with Young’s support, is the creation of an Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement between Taiwan and the U.S.