A sad coincidence has cast somewhat of a pall over the U.S. Senate race in Indiana: the fathers of Todd Young and Tom McDermott have both died on consecutive days.
Bruce Young, father of the incumbent senator and Republican candidate, passed away Monday "following recent health challenges," Young announced.
My dad Bruce has passed away following recent health challenges. He was an incredible Dad who loved his family, modeled hard work, always encouraged me to pursue my dreams, and never lost his amazing sense of humor. I will always be grateful for his impact and example. pic.twitter.com/gmxTUKZSMS— Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) October 4, 2022
Then, on Wednesday, the Democratic candidate announced his step-father, Bill Simms, died Tuesday night "after a long battle with emphysema." McDermott said Simms raised him during his childhood in California.
My Step-Dad, Bill Simms, died last night after a long battle with emphysema. He was the man who helped raise me as a child growing up in California.He was salt of the earth, had numerous friends & a great social life. He was tough, funny & super sweet.You’ll be missed Dad 💔 pic.twitter.com/lK4laFOzfD— Thomas McDermott (@tommcdermottjr) October 5, 2022