A sad coincidence has cast somewhat of a pall over the U.S. Senate race in Indiana: the fathers of Todd Young and Tom McDermott have both died on consecutive days.

Bruce Young, father of the incumbent senator and Republican candidate, passed away Monday "following recent health challenges," Young announced.

Then, on Wednesday, the Democratic candidate announced his step-father, Bill Simms, died Tuesday night "after a long battle with emphysema." McDermott said Simms raised him during his childhood in California.

