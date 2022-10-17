Kevin Hunter, the Democratic candidate for Allen County sheriff, released a new ad Sunday night touting support from two former area officials.
Former Fort Wayne Police Chief Garry Hamilton and former Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan both appear in the video, in which the candidate also discusses his approach to policing.
"I've worked on the opioid crisis for the last 10 years," Hunter said. "What I've discovered is, if we could arrest our way out of this problem, we'd already be done with it."
McMahan, who retired in 2020 after two decades leading the health department, talked about her work with Hunter in addressing opioid use.
Hamilton, Hunter's boss during his two years at the department's helm from 2014 to 2016, talked about the candidate's experience with the Fort Wayne Police Department.
"Kevin truly understands that you must meet with all sectors of the community," Hamilton, the city's first Black police chief, said in the video. He added that regarding community-oriented policing, Hunter "understands that you must get out in the community."
Hunter closes the video declaring that "there's never been a more qualified candidate for Allen County Sheriff than me."