A source with knowledge of the situation told the Journal Gazette last week, on condition of anonymity, that Sen. Mike Braun is planning a to run for governor in 2024.
Longtime statehouse journalist Abdul Hakim-Shabazz reported Wednesday on IndyPolitics.org that the Republican senator "plans to run for Governor next year" and has contacted party officials across the state about those plans.
Politico also reported Thursday that Braun was "leaning toward" a run. Although the senator did not return a request for comment from the Journal Gazette, he did speak to Politico.
"Where’d you hear that? I’ll make my mind up here down the road, probably before the end of the year. I’ve been talking about it though since I’ve got here," Braun said to Politico. "I’ll make a formal announcement somewhere probably late November, early December."
On Sept. 15, The New Republic's newsletter "The Run-Up" reported Braun had told Indiana donors and activists he was "either running or thinking about running" for governor.
Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine confirmed to the Journal Gazette that officials from the Braun campaign had contacted him but said he “did not want to violate the confidentiality of any conversations” regarding the senator’s intentions for 2024.
Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden is still the only officially declared candidate in what could become a sprawling Republican primary field. One of the wealthiest members of Congress, Braun's deep pockets would make him a formidable contender in 2024.
Braun was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018, outperforming the polls en route to defeating former Sen. Joe Donnelly. Before that, the businessman represented the 63rd District in state House from 2014 until 2017.