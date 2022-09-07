The Indiana Debate Commission announced Wednesday it will host a debate between candidates in this year's U.S. Senate race.
The one-hour debate, which will include incumbent Republican Sen. Todd Young, along with Democratic challenger Thomas McDermott and Libertarian challenger James Sceniak, will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 16.
It will take place in the studios of WFYI-TV in Indianapolis, and a live stream of the debate will be available to news outlets across the state. The live video stream will also be available on the commission's website and YouTube Channel.
According to a news release, questions for candidates "will come primarily from Hoosier voters" and can be submitted online at www.indianadebatecommission.com through Sept. 30. After submission, the questions will be reviewed and selected by the commission.
The debate will be hosted by Laura Merrifield Wilson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis. A member of the debate commission's board, she also previously moderated a gubernatorial debate in 2016.