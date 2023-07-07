Indiana State Sen. Jim Buck has pledged his endorsement for Suzanne Crouch for governor, her campaign said today.
"I know of no other individual more qualified for the Office of Governor than Lt. Gov. Crouch," Buck said in a statement. "Her vast experience in both local and state government is unparalleled. I encourage your support as well."
Buck has served in the Indiana State Senate since 2008. He was in the Indiana House of Representatives from 1994 to 2008. He represents Senate District 21, which consists of Tipton County and portions of Hamilton and Howard counties.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, can't seek reelection because of term limits.
The 2024 Republican primary will be a crowded race that includes U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden.