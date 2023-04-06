A meeting of the House Education Committee got heated Wednesday after a person testifying criticized Rep. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis.
Pam Kaiser, from Elkhart County, was one of the few people who testified in support of an amendment to Senate Bill 380. She asked why Behning, the committee chair, didn't just hear a similar piece of legislation, Senate Bill 12, and asked why he would "drag his feet."
"This was a cowardly act to put SB 12 language into SB 380," Kaiser said. "It will allow it to be castrated."
Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, interrupted Kaiser and jumped to Behning's defense. Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne, explained to Kaiser that language from one bill is often placed in another because of time constraints.
"I appreciate that you support this language. So do I," Carbaugh said. "But now we're supposed to be told we're coward because we wouldn't hear another bill when we have countless bills that won't be heard at all in the committee because we have limited time?"
Behning then pointed out that 92 bills have been sent to his committee this session.
Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, also defended Behning.
"He's far from a coward. He treads where angels fear to tread. He's bodacious and he's courageous..." Smith said. "We differ, but man, he brings out some things that take courage to present."