State Rep. Kyle Miller, D-Fort Wayne, joined musicians from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic on the picket line last Sunday.
Miller, the city's newest member of the Indiana House, said he was proud to stand with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players' Association.
"I will always stand with working people," Miller said. "The talented musicians of our world class Philharmonic work full time and deserve to be compensated as such."
The union has been on strike since last Thursday, and the work stoppage looks set to continue as the next bargaining session is scheduled for Dec. 27.
Miller emphasized the importance of fair pay for the musicians.
"If Fort Wayne is to be an arts and music destination city in the Midwest," Miller said, "it starts with fair, livable wages for the artists making that vision possible."