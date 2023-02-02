New state Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville, faced rigorous questioning Tuesday from Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores.
The questioning was during third reading of Johnson's first successful proposal, Senate Bill 273, which streamlines the accreditation process for dentist offices to administer anesthesia.
The questioning, though tough, was good-natured – Johnson and other freshman lawmakers received similar ribbing as a traditional right of passage.
"You know that we all got rulebooks.... Do you remember how to address the chamber of the Senate in Indiana?" Bohacek said. He asked Johnson if he wanted to go get the book. "I can ponder and pontificate on your bill until then."
Bohacek also poked fun at Johnson's car, which the new senator decorated with signs during the campaign.
Rep. Kyle Miller, D-Fort Wayne, spoke for the first time Monday about a bill he co-sponsored. Although Miller didn't endure the same ritual as Johnson – it wasn't yet his first bill to pass the House – he did take the opportunity to joke about getting confused with a fellow lawmaker.
"I am not Jake Teshka," Miller said. “I cannot tell you how many times I am approached, ‘Representative Teshka?’ Wrong bald guy.”
On Tuesday, a bill to legalize the use of throwing stars at locations such as ax-throwing businesses passed the Senate. The bill's author, Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, read a short poem before the vote:
"You can toss a knife without taking a life. You can pitch an ax even if you're a hack. You can shoot for the stars and ask for the moon. If you vote for this bill, you can throw a star soon."
The poem was followed by a barrage of red paper throwing stars from her Republican colleagues.