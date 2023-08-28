An educator from Steuben County filed for the Democratic nomination in next year's election to represent Indiana District 3 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Kiley Adolph, 41, grew up in Angola before receiving a master's degree in teaching.
Her motivation to run for Congress comes from her desire to “empower the people.”
Some of Adolph’s goals are to address senior citizens' access to quality healthcare, parents' difficulty to find affordable childcare, and women being at the bottom of the nation’s rankings for equitable employment and reproductive care, according to a news release.
Adolph said finding solutions to these challenges can only be achieved by electing representatives who fight to empower people, not their political parties.
Alongside Adolph, two other Democrats are running for nomination – Jo Anderson, a teacher at East Allen County Schools, and Phil Goss, a businessman and former State Department employee.
For the Republican Party, 10 candidates are running for nomination. The candidates are Tim Smith, CEO at Lifeline Youth & Family Services; Grant Bucher, a project manager for Weigand Construction; former Allen Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis; Mike Felker, Warsaw maintenance technician and veteran; Fort Wayne resident and veteran Jon Kenworthy; Auburn lawyer Chandler Likes; former 3rd District Rep. Marlin Stutzman; Eric Whalen, Decatur resident; Scott Wise, commercial manager for Warner Electric; and state Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington.