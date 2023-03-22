Sen. Mike Braun was one of the most effective lawmakers in Congress last term, a new study shows.
Braun, R-Indiana, was the sixth most effective Senate Republican during the 117th Congress, according to rankings from the Center for Effective Lawmaking. The nonprofit research organization, a partnership between Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia, defines legislative effectiveness as a lawmaker's "proven ability to advance a member’s agenda items through the legislative process and into law."
According to the center, Braun also was fourth among all freshman senators in terms of his effectiveness, "exceeding expectations," and was the highest ranked first-term Republican senator in that metric.
"I told Hoosiers I would get to work and get results, and that’s what I’ve done every day since I left my business to go work for you in the Senate," Braun, who is running for governor in 2024, said in a statement.
The study also measured how effective lawmakers were at legislating in several different policy areas. Braun was rated as the most effective GOP senator on both health and welfare policy, and was the most effective senator from either party on agriculture policy.
"Though relatively junior, Sen. Braun introduced 80 bills, 20 of which engaged with health policy," Center for Effective Lawmaking co-directors Craig Volden and Alan Wiseman wrote. "He ultimately saw four of his bills pass the Senate, and three of them become law."
Braun was the only Hoosier lawmaker from either party or chamber noted in the center's news release.