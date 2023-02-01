Rep. Jim Banks has scored the highest-profile endorsement yet in his bid for the U.S. Senate – former U.S. President Donald Trump.
In a statement posted Wednesday morning to Truth Social, Trump said he knows Banks well and has seen him "tested at the highest and most difficult levels" and gave the 3rd District Republican his "compete and total endorsement."
"Strong on the border, crime, our military and our vets," Trump wrote, "Jim will fight for low taxes and regulations, sanity in government, and our under-siege 2nd Amendment."
In response, Banks said he's grateful to the former president for his support.
"President Trump was the first president of my lifetime to confront the China threat and put working families in Indiana and across the country first," Banks said in a statement. "He strengthened our military and America’s standing on the world stage, secured the border, and grew our economy, but in just two years we’ve seen much of that progress wiped out by Joe Biden and the Democrats’ radical agenda."
Banks road to the Republican nomination got easier Tuesday when former Gov. Mitch Daniels announced he wouldn't run for the seat, which will be open in 2024 because current Sen. Mike Braun is running for governor.