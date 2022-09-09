The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved a bill to rename Mishawaka's Veterans Affairs Clinic after former Rep. Jackie Walorski.
The bill passed the U.S. House last month, and Indiana's two senators — Republicans Todd Young and Mike Braun — introduced an identical version in the Senate, which approved it Thursday, a news release said.
The legislation, which will name the health center the "Jackie Walorski VA Clinic," now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden.
Young and Braun both released statements on the bill's passage.
"Jackie was a good friend and committed public servant, and we miss her deeply," Young said. "During her service, Jackie never lost sight of protecting our Hoosier veterans."
Renaming the clinic after Walorski will help her legacy live on, Young said.
Braun said Walorski "dedicated her life to serving Hoosiers, and had a special passion for helping veterans and their families get the benefits they have earned." Naming the clinic in her honor is fitting, he said.
Walorski and two staffers died in a car accident Aug. 3 when their SUV crossed the median of the highway and struck an oncoming vehicle.
Republican Rudy Yakym, nominated by his party at a caucus last month, will face Democrat Paul Steury for Indiana's vacant Second Congressional District in both the special and general elections this November.