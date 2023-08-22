U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., was the lead signature on a letter from all Indiana congressional members to support the state’s application to be named a Regional Technology and Innovation Hub.
Also known as a Tech Hub, the program could lead to the Hoosier state being a leader in biotechnology, medical technology, genomics and synthetic biology, according to a Tuesday news release.
Young first introduced the Endless Frontier Act in 2020, which became law in the CHIPS and Science Act in 2022.
The CHIPS and Science Act provides roughly $280 billion in new funding to boost domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States.
The letter sent to the U.S. Economic Development Administration said the network of Indiana universities and community colleges would help continue the Tech Hub projects if chosen.
“Our established life sciences sector will ensure a pipeline of innovative treatments. Our advanced manufacturing heritage will guarantee the drugs of the future are made in America. And our preeminent logistics infrastructure will ensure that we can distribute the products we make,” the letter said.
The Tech Hub applications process is divided into two parts - Phase I and Phase II. In Phase I, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration will choose at least 20 Tech Hubs across the United States. The designated Tech Hubs would be eligible to compete in Phase II for $500 million in federal funding.
Young advocated for fully funding Tech Hub programs, so more designated hubs will be able to receive funding rather than having them compete in Phase II, a news release said.
Indiana’s Tech Hub, also known as Heartland BioWorks, is led by Applied Research Institute, Inc.
The Tech Hub, if approved, could lead to millions in federal investments and potential private investments in Indiana.
“Heartland BioWorks is the result of extensive research into how Indiana’s existing strengths – and potential areas of growth – can meet our nation’s economic and national security needs in this focus area… With our deep history of public, private and academic coordination in life sciences, a Tech Hub designation and future funding would enable the collaboration that has existed in Indiana for decades to fully reach its potential,” the letter said.
The Indiana congressional delegation said in the letter that COVID-19 exposed many weaknesses in the United States - specifically to a biological threat.
“Our future economic security and national security are dependent upon our ability to confront, prevent and treat these threats in the future. The next outbreak, the next pandemic, or the deployment of a biological weapon by our adversaries could devastate our population – and even the world – if we are not prepared,” the letter said.
Heartland Bioworks’ application stated three factors the United States needs to sustain a leadership in the biopharmaceutical sector, according to the letter.
Those three factors needed are: remove lab-to-market and scaling barriers in biotechnology; rapidly grow the domestic bio workforce; and accelerate innovations in biomanufacturing that reduce costs, promote the development of new companies, and expand supply chains to keep pace with bioproduct innovations.