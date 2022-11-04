When Allen County Public Library board member Kent Castleman presented a report on the library system Friday to the county commissioners, he pointed to a statistic.
Library patrons had checked out $3.6 million worth of items, he said.
Commissioner Rich Beck couldn't resist: "How many of those...come back in?"
Castleman, the other commissioners and members of the audience got a chuckle from Beck's bluntness.
One hundred percent, Castleman replied. "That's the goal."
The library has been forgiving fines for children and teens in an attempt to encourage them to return wayward volumes, he explained, and there's talk of extended the amnesty to other patrons.
Beck, R-3rd, said he wasn't criticizing the staff or board. "I appreciate you and your passion for libraries," he said.