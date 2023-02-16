A Wells County resident was honored this week as the winner of the 2nd Annual Adult Education Essay Contest.
Lance Shepherd is an adult learner with The Literacy Alliance, a Fort Wayne-based nonprofit. He was recognized Wednesday at the Statehouse during the Indiana Association for Adult and Continuing Education's Adult Education Day.
In response to a prompt, "How Will Adult Education Help Me Reach the Next Level," Shepherd wrote an essay titled "Project Graduate-Wells County HSE Program."
According to a news release from Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, Project Graduate is a free program offered through The Literary Alliance that helps adults earn their school equivalency diplomas.
In a statement, Holdman said it was a pleasure to meet and congratulate Shepherd for the award.
"It is a very honorable decision to go back and achieve your high school equivalency education as an adult, and I applaud his efforts and the efforts of The Literacy Alliance to help him achieve his goal," Holdman said.