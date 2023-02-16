Holdman, Lance Shepherd

State Sen. Travis Holdman, right, shakes hands with Wells County resident and Adult Education Essay Contest award winner Lance Shepherd Wednesday at the state capitol in Indianapolis. Shepherd received his award during the Indiana Association for Adult and Continuing Education's Adult Education Day.

A Wells County resident was honored this week as the winner of the 2nd Annual Adult Education Essay Contest.

Lance Shepherd is an adult learner with The Literacy Alliance, a Fort Wayne-based nonprofit. He was recognized Wednesday at the Statehouse during the Indiana Association for Adult and Continuing Education's Adult Education Day.

In response to a prompt, "How Will Adult Education Help Me Reach the Next Level," Shepherd wrote an essay titled "Project Graduate-Wells County HSE Program."

According to a news release from Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, Project Graduate is a free program offered through The Literary Alliance that helps adults earn their school equivalency diplomas.

In a statement, Holdman said it was a pleasure to meet and congratulate Shepherd for the award.

"It is a very honorable decision to go back and achieve your high school equivalency education as an adult, and I applaud his efforts and the efforts of The Literacy Alliance to help him achieve his goal," Holdman said.

