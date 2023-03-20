Republican congressional candidate Wendy Davis attacked a New York prosecutor's investigation into former President Donald Trump on Monday, calling it an example of the "justice system run amok."
Davis, who announced her candidacy and resigned as Allen Circuit Court Judge last week, said the case is "more political than legal" and alleged the criminal justice system is used to punish conservatives and support "the liberal agenda."
According to the Associated Press, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating whether Trump or his associates committed any crimes in arranging or accounting for hush-money payments to two women in 2016, including porn actress Stormy Daniels.
On Saturday, Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he expects to be taken into custody Tuesday. He also encouraged supporters to protest and to "take our nation back."
In a news release, Davis said Monday that Bragg's investigation is solely because "the left hates Trump" and accused him of refusing to prosecute criminals.
"This is another reason why conservatives believe the legal system is rigged against them," she said. "There are two sets of rules: one for conservatives and one for liberals."