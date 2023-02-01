Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, reintroduced a bill Wednesday that would ban nearly all noncompete agreements at the federal level.
Young and Murphy, who first proposed the Workforce Mobility Act in 2021, are bringing the bill back to begin the new legislative session. The act is now cosponsored by four additional senators, two Democrats and two Republicans.
The act would prohibit noncompete clauses except "necessary instances of a dissolution of a partnership or the sale of a business," according to the news release. It would also require employers to make employees aware of the new law, "as studies have found that non-competes are often used even when they are illegal or unenforceable."
In a statement, Young said the clauses stifle wage growth, innovation and freedom.
"Our bill aims to remove these barriers and create opportunities that help, not hinder, Hoosier workers,” said Young. “The reforms in our legislation will assist workers and entrepreneurs so they can freely apply their talents where their skills are in greatest demand.”
Noncompete agreements prohibit employees from performing certain work after leaving a company — for example, any work for a specific amount of time or in a specific place.
About 30 million people, or about one in five workers, are currently bound by noncompete clauses, according to the release. It also states that workers with such clauses have lower wages, and the restrictions make it difficult for businesses to recruit new employees.
Young, Murphy and other senators sent a letter in 2021 calling on the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice to ban noncompete agreements. They later praised the FTC for its proposal for a ban on the clauses last month.
"I’m glad the FTC has proposed a rule to ban the use of non-competes," Murphy said in a statement, "but Congress should go even further and pass our legislation to protect workers and support entrepreneurs."
The issue has been raised at the Indiana Statehouse this year as well, with Fort Wayne Sen. Justin Busch, also is a district director for Young, proposing a bill to ban noncompete clauses for physicians.
During a committee hearing on Busch's bill, fellow Fort Wayne Republican Sen. Liz Brown spoke in favor of banning the practice for all professions.