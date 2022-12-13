Sen. Todd Young recognized his fall interns Tuesday, including one student from Fort Wayne.
Young, R-Indiana, issued a news release featuring the four Hoosiers, all juniors in college, who interned for him in Washington, D.C., this fall.
Mason Pickett, an Indiana University student from Fort Wayne, was one of the four, along with Jasmeen Saini (Fishers, Butler University), Mia Schul (West Lafayette, IU) and Katelyn Rickert (Brownsburg, Georgetown University).
The students helped Young's legislative and communications staff with "daily activities and special projects," according to the release.
The senator's office offers internship opportunities year-round, both in Indianapolis and in Washington D.C. Students interested in applying can learn more at young.senate.gov/help/internships or by phone at 202-224-5623.