Todd Young Interns

Sen. Todd Young, center, poses for a photo along with his class of fall interns: Mason, Jasmeen Saini, Mia Schul and Katelyn Rickert.

 Courtesy | Todd Young

Sen. Todd Young recognized his fall interns Tuesday, including one student from Fort Wayne.

Young, R-Indiana, issued a news release featuring the four Hoosiers, all juniors in college, who interned for him in Washington, D.C., this fall.

Mason Pickett, an Indiana University student from Fort Wayne, was one of the four, along with Jasmeen Saini (Fishers, Butler University), Mia Schul (West Lafayette, IU) and Katelyn Rickert (Brownsburg, Georgetown University).

The students helped Young's legislative and communications staff with "daily activities and special projects," according to the release.

The senator's office offers internship opportunities year-round, both in Indianapolis and in Washington D.C. Students interested in applying can learn more at young.senate.gov/help/internships or by phone at 202-224-5623.

Brett Stover is a Reporter covering the Indiana Statehouse and general assignments for The Journal Gazette. A University of Missouri graduate, Stover has covered news in Indiana since 2021.