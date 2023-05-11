Indiana Sen. Todd Young told reporters this week in Washington, D.C., that he doesn’t support former President Donald Trump’s bid for the Republican nomination.
“I haven’t decided yet, but it won’t be him,” Young said Tuesday when asked who he’ll support in his party’s primary next year.
Why not?
“Where do I begin?” Young said in a recording provided by the senator’s staff.
Young also took issue with Trump’s refusal to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal or to say he supports Ukraine in the ongoing war between the two countries during a Wednesday night town hall on CNN.
“I think President Trump’s judgment is wrong in this case,” he said. “President Putin and his government have engaged in war crimes. I don’t believe that’s disputed by most who have looked into this. He’s an enemy of the United States.”
HuffPost political reporter Igor Bobic also reported on Twitter that Young said Trump “consistently loses.”
“In fact, he has a habit of losing not just his own elections, but losing elections for others,” Young said.
However, Bobic also reported Young didn’t say whether he’d support Trump if he won the GOP nomination for president in 2024.