State Sen. Andy Zay, a candidate for the 3rd District in 2024, called the indictment of former president Donald Trump a "political witch hunt."
"This miscarriage of justice is tantamount to a political hit job and is the unprecedented weaponization of government against a private citizen," Zay said in a news release.
Zay, R-Huntington, joins many Republicans across the country in criticizing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into the former president. Trump was arrested Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to more than 30 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Former Allen County judge and fellow 3rd District candidate Wendy Davis has called it an example of the "justice system run amok," and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, described the indictment as a "political prosecution."