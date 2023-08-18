A new initiative focusing on traffic and crashes on U.S. 30 is in the beginning stages of research to identify problems and solutions.
Rusty Holt, an employee of the Indiana Department of Transportation, or INDOT, presented plans for the initiative ProPEL US 30 to the Allen County Board of Commissioners on Friday.
ProPEL is an INDOT initiative for transportation planning that uses collaborative planning and environmental linkages, or PEL, studies to consider environmental, community and economic goals.
The ProPEL US 30 initiative focuses on both U.S. 30 West and U.S. 30 East.
U.S. 30 West's study area is from SR 49 in Porter County to West County Road 700 North in Fulton County and Beech Road in Marshall County.
U.S. 30 East's study area is from from Beech Road in Marshall County to the Indiana/Ohio state line in Allen County.
There have been more than 2,700 car accidents within the counties in the last five years along U.S. 30 East, according to study data.
Holt said 70% of the accidents are in urban areas and 60% of urban area accidents are rear-end collisions – typically at traffic signals. The data compiled shows a 73% chance of a car accident at any time, Holt said.
ProPEl US 30 is two of four studies for the initiatives by INDOT focused on two highways in Indiana. ProPEL US 30 studies U.S. 30 East and U.S. 30 West while ProPEL US 31 studies U.S. 31 East and U.S. 31 West.
The initiative is scheduled to be completed by fall 2024. More than 50 potential solutions will be evaluated to determine the best option, Holt said.
One goal for the plan is to reduce the number of entries onto the highway while maintaining motorists' ability to access the roadway.
“There are 189 different access points…. Each of those causes a disruption to the flow through (U.S. 30), but it also gives access for locals to get on the roadway,” Holt said.
The two ProPEL initiatives have three desired outcomes to improve transportation in Indiana.
The plans include improving security and safety on the road, maintaining access for locals, and making the roadway efficient and reliable for statewide and regional travel.
Commissioners Nelson Peters and Richard Beck showed interest in the project, which is still in the early stages. Commissioner Therese Brown was absent.