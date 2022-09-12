With the state’s near-total abortion ban set to go into effect Thursday, dozens of protestors gathered Monday evening in downtown Fort Wayne to support of reproductive rights.
Leslie Patterson, who organized the protest, said she was happy with the turnout – about 40 people showed up – in light of the cool and rainy evening weather.
Patterson said she wanted to bring together people from several local organizations including Women United for Progress Allen County, Planned Parenthood, the ACLU of Indiana and the National Organization for Women. Fort Wayne’s chapter of the League of Women Voters also set up a table to help rally-goers register to vote.
She said this week leading up to the ban’s implementation is “scary” and felt like she had to do something.
“I have to keep showing up because I want my kids to see this,” Patterson said. “I don’t want them to think that I didn’t fight for them.”
A handful of anti-abortion counter-protestors were also at the event. Some, including Brooks Koble, held large signs displaying graphic images of dismembered fetuses.
“I praise the Lord for anything that happens,” Koble said about the abortion ban. “I feel like we have a long way to go, but the battle is the Lord’s. I praise the Lord that they sent it back to the states, and some states are taking it very seriously.”
The counter-protestors remained in front of the Allen County Courthouse as the abortion rights rally-goers walked down Clinton Street to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge, which was lit the color green in support of reproductive rights.
Two local political candidates attended the event: Gary Snyder, Democratic candidate for Indiana’s 3rd U.S. Congressional District, and Kyle Miller, Democratic candidate for the state’s 82nd House District.
“I think as a male it’s really important to show our support for the rights that women are losing,” Miller said. “To show our support and be in the fight to make sure that women are able to make their own decisions regarding their own healthcare.”
Roxanna Murray, a member of the National Organization of Women’s Northeast Indiana chapter, said she is disappointed in Indiana’s legislature after traveling to Indianapolis during the special session.
“I sat in there, I listened to testimony and I listened to people tell them this was a mistake,” Murray said. “But they weren’t listening, because they were hell-bent – I’m sorry, they were bent – on getting this done. Because they’ve made all these promises to this fringe group of Right to Life people who aren’t worried about life; they’re worried about control.”
While the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has challenged the law in two separate lawsuits, the odds of a preliminary injunction before the ban takes effect Thursday are dwindling.
In one lawsuit, a group of Indiana abortion providers argue the ban violates the state Constitution’s equal privileges protections and its right to privacy, which the suit claims “encompasses the right to abortion.”
Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon, who agreed Friday to preside over the case after two Monroe County judges recused themselves, has scheduled a hearing on the ACLU’s motion for a preliminary injunction for next Monday, Sept. 19 – four days after the ban becomes law.
After Hanlon set the date for the hearing, lawyers for the ACLU filed a motion Monday for a temporary restraining order preventing the state from enforcing Senate Bill 1 until the hearing on the motion for a preliminary injunction.
“If allowed to go into effect, S.B. 1, among other things, will prohibit the overwhelming majority of abortions in Indiana and, as such, will have a devastating and irreparable impact on the plaintiffs and, more importantly, their patients and clients,” the motion states.
Meanwhile, no judicial action has been taken on the second challenge, a class-action lawsuit filed last week in Marion County that argues the abortion ban would violate Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act and infringe on the plaintiffs’ religious beliefs.
Murray said she supports the lawsuit and “hopes for the best and plans for the worst” regarding the potential of an injunction.
“I am Christian, but I don’t believe the way that they believe,” Murray said. “And I don’t believe that anyone should force their rules, their religion, on anybody else.”
Patterson also hopes for an injunction but believes this issue isn’t one that will be resolved quickly.
“It’s going to take some elections; it’s going to take some years,” Patterson said. “But as long as we keep going, we can make a difference. It’s just going to be for the long haul, for sure.”