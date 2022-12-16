A recount has confirmed the result of last month’s Southwest Allen County School Board election.
Representatives from candidates Doug Copley and Stephanie Veit finished counting the ballots by hand Friday afternoon, and Allen Superior Court Judge David Avery signed off on the results, Allen County Election Board Director Amy Scrogham said.
The final margin for the at-large seat increased from nine votes to 27, confirming Veit’s victory.
She ultimately earned 6,616 votes while Copley earned 6,589. Retired SACS teacher Kim Moppert’s victory was also confirmed, as she earned 7,774 votes.
Four pairs of volunteers – Veit or Copley each selected one of each pair – counted each ballot and came to an agreement on whether each should count.
If they disagreed, the ballot was sent to the recount commission: former city councilman and state representative Mitch Harper, political scientist Andrew Downs and voting machine mechanic Mike Follis.
Scrogham said there were only a handful of disagreements, however.
Copley had requested the recount last month after the margin between him and Veit sat at 9 votes, 6,644 to 6,635, after final provisional ballots were counted.