The Republican National Committee’s top leader will speak at the Allen County GOP’s annual fall dinner.
Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, will be the keynote speaker at the local party’s annual Bean Dinner on Oct. 25 at Grand Wayne Center.
Steve Shine, Allen County GOP chairman, announced McDaniel’s appearance Thursday for the event that will include a VIP reception and dinner. More details – including prices and the time of the event – will be announced in September.
McDaniel is the second woman to serve as the national party’s chair.
She was elected to a fourth term in January after garnering more than twice the votes as her opponent, Harmeet Dhillon.
Shine credited local businessman Bill Bean’s friendship with McDaniel for securing the keynote speaker. Shine said McDaniel’s appearance will continue the tradition of high-profile national Republicans attending Allen County GOP fundraising dinners.
Each year, the Allen County party holds the Lincoln Dinner in the spring and the Bean Dinner in the fall in the weeks leading up to the general election. Shine said the dinners serve to get local Republicans excited ahead of elections.
Former Vice President Mike Pence was the keynote speaker at the 2022 Bean Dinner. Other speakers at Republican dinners have included former U.S. Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.
Shine said the party typically has sold-out attendance with more than 600 attendees for the dinners.