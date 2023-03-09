A first-term state lawmaker who won her seat by fewer than 300 votes shared campaign advice Thursday at a local Democratic Party fundraiser.
Victoria Garcia Wilburn, D-Fishers, headlined the Allen County Democratic Party’s second annual Obama Dinner. Along with Mayor Tom Henry and City Council President Glynn Hines, Garcia Wilburn spoke to almost 400 people at Grand Wayne Convention Center.
In November, Garcia Wilburn defeated Republican candidate Fred Glynn to win the “very competitive” 32nd House District seat.
“As a first-time, no-experience political candidate, I came out on top,” she said before the fundraiser. “I think there’s a story to be told in that, right? The hard work that it takes to knock on doors, to engage volunteers, to run a creative social media campaign.”
Garcia Wilburn said she was excited to share that recipe with Allen County Democrats. She said her work in community-engaged research might be the “secret sauce” behind her narrow win.
“In community-engaged research, you believe that the community already has the solutions to the problems that they’re facing,” Garcia Wilburn said. “They just need help seeing that. And I really approached the campaign that same way.”
Much of Garcia Wilburn’s time last fall was spent listening to voters share the issues they care about and incorporating those voices and ideas into her campaign.
“I think it really paid off,” she said. “I think that people are tired of smear campaigns. I think they’re tired of polarizing politics. And I think they’re really interested in electing candidates that want to get work done.”
As for local Democrats who hope to follow in Garcia Wilburn’s footsteps, she said tremendous opportunities exist for candidates in Fort Wayne.
In discussions with some City Council hopefuls, Garcia Wilburn sees new enthusiasm to run for office.
“I see people stepping in that would have written themselves off before, and they have said, ‘I’ve looked to your campaign as a source for inspiration,’ ” she said.
Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, was among those who joined the many local Democratic officials, candidates and guests at the fundraiser. Others in attendance included Fort Wayne state representatives Phil GiaQuinta and Kyle Miller, along with possible Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick.
It’s no question that the last decade has been tough for Indiana’s Democratic Party, but Schmuhl sees opportunities for growth in some areas, particularly Indianapolis and its suburbs.
“The state’s always changing; our politics are kind of always changing,” he said. “We just have to understand these dynamics.”
Some cities – such as Fort Wayne – have Democratic mayors running for a new term, and Schmuhl thinks his party could make gains in medium-sized municipalities including Michigan City, West Lafayette, Carmel, Lawrence and Evansville.
Schmuhl praised the work Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Derek Camp has done during his first two years in the role and called him “one of the best chairs we have in the state of Indiana.”
He praised Camp for raising money, recruiting candidates and putting more people on the ballot in Fort Wayne and other Allen County cities.
As for the local Democrats’ prospects in November, Schmuhl said this year is “one of the first opportunities in a long time where the City Council majority is at play.”