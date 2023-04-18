AUBURN — Marlin Stutzman will run for his old U.S. House seat this fall, the former congressman announced today.
Stutzman joins an already long list of candidates in the primary that’s still more than a year away. The 3rd District seat will be open in 2024 as incumbent Rep. Jim Banks chose to forgo reelection to seek the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate.
The field now includes Stutzman; former Allen Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis; state Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington; former legislative aide and veteran Jon Kenworthy; Warsaw maintenance technician and veteran Mike Felker; and Auburn lawyer Chandler Likes.
Stutzman served in the Indiana Statehouse before first running for Congress in 2010. He came in second to Dan Coats in the Senate primary that year and was later selected by a caucus to replace Rep. Mark Souder, who resigned that year after admitting to an affair with a part-time staffer.
He won election to the U.S. House in 2010 and was re-elected in 2012 and 2014. In 2016, he unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in 2016, losing to Todd Young. Young received 67% of the vote statewide, but Stutzman still did well in northeast Indiana despite the loss.
That same year, Stutzman was the target of an ethics complaint in 2016 after the Associated Press reported that his Senate campaign had paid travel and hotel expenses for what his wife wrote on social media was a family vacation to California.
The congressman reimbursed his campaign but insisted the trip was filled with campaign activities, and a U.S. House committee review of the complaint ended when he left office.