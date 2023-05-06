As John McGauley set up his recording equipment in early April, he reassured the four people joining him for the podcast that mistakes happen and can be edited out. The host, he assured them, usually makes the first mistake.
About 10 minutes into the podcast, he proved himself right. McGauley, the court executive for Allen Superior Court, verbally stumbled over a question, then simply started over after joking about it.
McGauley was interviewing people from CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocate program where volunteers represent children in the court system. The recording would become the 14th episode of “INSession,” the podcast he started in October for Allen County Superior Court.
McGauley is the newest entrant in a growing local government podcasting scene. Others include Mayor Tom Henry, the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.
Officials say they’ve embraced podcasts because they’re a popular and inexpensive way to reach an audience with information not usually covered in other media. The hosts do it as part of their jobs or as volunteers. The only recurring cost of offering a podcast is a subscription for someplace to host it, usually SoundCloud at $120, the podcasters said. The equipment they use varies, depending on what they have available and what they can afford.
Although it’s easy to launch a podcast, McGauley, who handles the court system’s social media, didn’t start immediately.
He had been considering podcast for years but thought it was “a little off-the-wall for government,” especially for the court system. Then at the Conference of Court Public Information Officers last summer, he met peers doing something similar in YouTube channels and TikTok videos.
McGauley said he realized, “OK, the podcast idea isn’t crazy after all.”
Many of his episodes discuss how to use the courts and where people can find what they need.
“It’s a heck of a lot easier to serve the public if the public is familiar with what we do,” he said. “I think people are eager to understand how government works. That’s why we’re doing this.”
Podcasts popular
People are becoming more interested in numerous podcast subjects, based on recent numbers.
“The Podcast Consumer 2023” report from Edison Research said that 64% of the U.S. population 12 years and older – an estimated 120 million people – has listened to a podcast. In 2006, only 11% had listened to one, but 55% had by 2020.
Among regular podcast listeners, 42% listened to an episode in the last month, and 31% listened to one in the past week. The majority are in the 12-34 age demographic, and they tend to be more affluent and better educated than others their age, according to Edison Research’s website. The Edison, New Jersey-based company conducts research for elections and companies, and its Infinite Dial series focuses on media-related technologies.
Like “INSession,” most other local government podcasts began as ways to inform people about programs, policies and procedures.
However, Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Jeremy Webb and retired Fort Wayne Police Lt. Jonathan Bowers planned initially to launch “Blue and YOU” in January 2022 as an internal communication for officers.
Bowers said patrol officers don’t often interact with those higher up or in specialized departments, and the new officers don’t know department history. Their goal wasn’t to make something issue-driven but to introduce people to the new recruits.
“My initial thought was there’s a lot of experience retiring,” he said. “How can the department connect itself?”
They put the episodes on SoundCloud for hosting. “Quickly it got shared outside the department,” Bowers said.
Now they direct episodes at officers and the public.
“It goes a long way (toward) building rapport both in the department and outside,” Bowers said.
The 18 episodes of “Blue and YOU” have covered diverse subjects, including permitless carry for guns, the police bike unit and using drones. They plan the May episode to be about women in law enforcement, talking to new and veteran female officers.
They also interview people outside law enforcement. One guest was Dr. Matt Runyan with Parkview Behavioral Health. Runyan talked about the challenges of dealing with mental health and the legal landscape, about trauma and about the need for human connection to overcome addiction.
Unlike the police department, the city parks and recreation department didn’t create “Fort Wayne Parks Podcast” to target a specific audience. Instead, the podcast promotes the department’s programs, events and festivals, said Steve McDaniel, city parks director.
“Parks and recreation does such a wide variety of things, it was an opportunity to get the word out,” McDaniel said.
Episodes also offer behind-the-scenes insights with employees, such as talking about trees with the city arborist, he said. Gary Whitacre, manager of golf operations, is also a recurring guest.
McDaniel has been director for five years, but doing the podcast showed him there are things he didn’t know.
“If I learn something new, I guess our listeners learn something, too,” he said.
Since June 2020, parks staff has produced at least one podcast a month, sometimes two, said April McCampbell, the department’s communications manager and podcast producer.
The longest running local government podcast appears to be “The Mayor Tom Henry Podcast.” The monthly installments started April 16, 2018, according to a statement from his office. About 95 episodes are available.
Topics have included the YLNI Farmer’s Market, the 2020 census, and various local parks and attractions.
“We recognize that social media is a way for us to reach more people,” Henry said. “It’s also a great way for me to introduce local leaders and their important duties to our podcast followers, who may not otherwise know about all of the unique aspects of Fort Wayne.”
Along with informing the public, Henry said, the podcast shows his administration’s commitment to engagement, innovations and performance.
Who’s listening?
Webb said most “Blue and YOU” listeners are Fort Wayne residents. However, some are from Indianapolis, Warsaw and as far as Canada.
Some topics anyone can relate to, he said. Discussions about guns get a lot of listeners, but the episode on drones really took off.
“It’s still the most listened-to podcast (episode),” he said.
When Webb has been on police recruitment panels, he has heard candidates mention the podcast.
“I know there’s been some new recruits that have listened to it, but I don’t know how much influence it had,” Webb said.
McGauley said “INSession” has about 1,200 listeners. Most are local, but some are in other parts of the country. However, a dozen or two come from other countries, based on logs.
He isn’t sure why people abroad would be interested. Some apparent overseas traffic could just be bouncing off servers in another country, McGauley said.
Episodes about Allen County Drug Court and mortgage foreclosure received the most connections. The “Appeals on Wheels” podcast got a lot of attention because officials on the state level shared a link, and the CASA episode had 68 listeners in its first 16 days.
That’s brisker than average usage, McGauley said, and it might be because Cindy Verduce, recruitment and training specialist for CASA, shared it on social media.
Verduce and volunteers Karen Petersen, Mike Hardiek and Natasha Andrews hoped appearing on “INSession” would help recruit needed CASA volunteers. Petersen said she directed a prospective volunteer to the “INSession” episode, and it answered a lot of that person’s initial questions.
Parks and Rec doesn’t track its listeners, but audience numbers vary with the topics, McDaniel said. He just hopes listeners are entertained, and he encourages them to make topic requests.
Whitacre, the golf operations manager, said he knows the podcast is effective because people come up to him and mention his appearances.
McCampbell, the parks department’s communications manager, said podcasts are effective because they allow people to listen at their convenience, in their car or on a mobile device.
McGauley agreed and included people who tune in while exercising.
“We need to go where the public is listening,” he said.