Two candidates have filed to run in Saturday’s Republican Party caucus to replace Allen County Surveyor Jeff Sorg.
Michael Fruchey and David Devine each filed declarations of candidacy before Wednesday’s 9 a.m. deadline, Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine announced.
Sorg has missed 65% of county drainage board meetings and 77% of plan commission meetings since January, Commissioner Therese Brown told The Journal Gazette earlier this month.
On July 8, the Allen County commissioners voted to transfer Sorg’s duties to Fruchey, a former hydrologist in the county surveyor’s office who now works with the Allen County Highway Department.
In a letter dated July 7, Sorg announced he will step down as surveyor effective Sept. 16.
Fruchey attended Carroll High School, then later received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physics from Taylor University and Ball State University, respectively.
He holds a professional engineering license and has experience as an engineering technician with the city of Fort Wayne. Fruchey previously served as associate director of transportation engineering with the city as well.
Fruchey told The Journal Gazette earlier this month he has no ill will toward Sorg.
Devine unsuccessfully challenged Sorg for the Republican nomination in 2020, receiving just under 36% of the vote. He is a licensed professional surveyor and a professional engineer, according to a news release.
After attending Bishop Dwenger High School, Devine received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree from Purdue University — both in civil engineering.
Devine served as director of undergraduate studies at the University of Notre Dame from 2007 to 2009, assistant professor at the former IPFW from 2001 to 2007 and lecturer at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. He also has held visiting and adjunct instructor positions at other colleges.
According to the release, Devine has experience working for engineering and surveying consulting firms, as well as with the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Allen County Department of Planning Services and the Tippecanoe County Surveyor’s Office.
Fruchey and Devine will compete for votes at a caucus Saturday where 197 Republican precinct committee people will vote for Allen County’s next surveyor.
Shine said the public is invited to attend the meeting, which will be held at the Allen County GOP headquarters at 9 a.m. He said it is a positive sign that the vacancy drew two candidates.
“There are two very qualified individuals who will be lobbying each of the 197 precinct committeemen and women for their vote,” Shine said. “It is a good sign that we have qualified individuals who are seeking public service.”
The winning candidate will serve out the remainder of Sorg’s current term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2024. The new surveyor would then need to run for re-election in the 2024 primary and general elections.
Sorg served as deputy surveyor until his appointment as surveyor in 1993 following the death of Surveyor Louis Machlan in 1993. He held the position until 1997, when he was forced out of the position after news came out about his felony convictions for burglary and theft in the 1970s. State law bans felons from running for or holding elected office.
Those convictions were set aside in 2006, clearing the way for a return to elected office. In the 2016 Republican primary, Sorg defeated Al Frisinger, the surveyor the local GOP picked to replace him in 1997.