Local voters have a choice between two candidates to represent the southwest quadrant of Allen County as the commissioners move toward building a new jail.

Rich Beck, a Republican, is running for a second term on the Allen County Board of Commissioners. Jorge Fernandez, a Democrat, is challenging Beck for a seat on the board that serves as the legislative and executive branches for the county.

The position represents the southwest part of the county, but all Allen County voters have a say in who is elected. Commissioner Therese Brown, R-2nd, is also up for reelection, but is unopposed.

Fernandez, 34, is a local educator who has previously campaigned for city and state positions. This is his first time pursuing a county position.

Fernandez said he would like to bring more transparency to the three-member board that has been making decisions about the future of the Allen County Jail.

“I think just having Friday morning meetings doesn’t cut it,” Fernandez said. “I really don’t think the public knows enough of what’s going on.”

The commissioners and the sheriff are required by a federal court order to address conditions at the downtown jail, including overcrowding and understaffing. The commissioners are in charge of the building, and the sheriff handles operations.

The commissioners have said they are still evaluating potential sites, which must be at least 60 acres. The only possible location that has been named in court orders is 200 acres the county already owns near the intersection of Adams Center and East Paulding roads.

Beck said site selection is the most difficult part of the commissioners’ role with the jail.

“You hire an architect who tells you how to build it. You hire a contractor; he builds it. You’ve got bond counsel to take care of financing,” Beck said. “The site selection is the most difficult piece, because the rest of it is an academic exercise.”

Fernandez said the site for the jail will likely be cemented before he takes office if he is elected. However, he thinks there’s a need for more studying to be done on the jail.

“But I think there will still be time to work with the federal judge on a lower bed facility,” Fernandez said.

The commissioners had a study completed by Elevatus that shows the jail needs to have 1,500 beds. The commissioners have included 1,100 beds in recent jail plans. The current downtown jail has room for 741 inmates.

Aside from the jail, Beck said he thinks another major point of focus in his next term, if elected, will be economic development. Allen County has great momentum, and Beck said he would like to incorporate more strategy as growth continues.

“I think we have to be careful not to chase all those bright, shiny objects,” Beck said. “We have to look for things that really fit in our community and belong here.”

Fernandez said he also has concerns about economic development in the county. He wants to look at tax abatements and tax increment financing districts that are using funds that would otherwise be used by other entities, such as fire departments and schools.

Brett Wygant, the Southwest Fire District fiscal officer, has publicly shared the financial strain caused by tax breaks, particularly for General Motors.

“A lot of people don’t understand how property taxes are being diverted from other local units,” Fernandez said, “but that’s an under-the-radar issue.”

Beck said another issue he will focus on if reelected is drainage in areas of the county.

“You get a 2-inch rainfall and people have flooded basements in areas,” Beck said. “That’s just not acceptable.”

The current commissioners are all Republicans, but Fernandez said he isn’t focused on his political affiliation. He likes some of the work the commissioners are doing, such as making broadband internet access more available across the county.

“Regardless of party affiliation,” Fernandez said, “there can be a more productive dialogue and there should be more questions, and more being asked.”