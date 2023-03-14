Allen Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis on Tuesday joined the ever-more-crowded Republican primary race for Indiana’s Third Congressional District.
Davis, the first female Circuit Court judge in Allen County history, joins state Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, Warsaw maintenance technician and veteran Mike Felker and Auburn lawyer Chandler Likes in the race. The incumbent, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, will vacate the seat next year as he’s running for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate.
As required by Indiana law, Davis also resigned Tuesday from her position as judge. Gov. Eric Holcomb will eventually appoint a successor to fill the vacancy.
Before beginning as Allen County Circuit Court Judge Jan. 1, 2021, Davis served as a judge in the Allen Superior Court’s Criminal Division from 2011 to 2020.
An Allen County native, Davis received a bachelor's degree at Wheaton College in Illinois and a J.D. from Valparaiso University’s law school according to her official county biography. She served as an assistant district attorney in Texas before moving back to Fort Wayne, where she worked at law firm Beckman Lawson and as a part time deputy prosecutor for Allen County.
Throughout her career, Davis’ work has often focused on drug-related crimes, including being appointed to former Gov. Mike Pence’s Task Force on Drug Enforcement, Treatment and Prevention in 2015.