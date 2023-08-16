U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., is working on bringing more housing opportunities to the region, he said after a Wednesday meeting with leaders involved with the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.
In what was described as a fireside chat, Young said he answered questions about quality-of-life and economic development issues including housing affordability, child care and the attraction of high-tech work to northeast Indiana.
He spoke with media before talking to the group that gathered.
Young is touring the state to gain support for the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act, Neighborhood Homes Investment Act and Yes in My Backyard Act. The next stop in his tour is today in South Bend.
Young hopes the Yes in My Backyard Act is finished by the end of the year.
“This is, of course, an effort to make sure more housing can be located near where the jobs are, and that people who want to work and fill those jobs aren’t squeezed out of the labor market by some unnecessary regulations at the local level,” Young said.
The Yes in My Backyard Act would remove barriers to housing by requiring transparency in local land use, zoning and housing decisions.
The Neighborhood Homes Investment Act would create a tax credit for building and renovating homes to increase property values in selected areas.
“What we’ve done is saying if you buy a property within certain designated areas around the state of Indiana or around the country, you’ll be eligible for one of those tax credits that will put more housing on the market to improve blighted neighborhoods and increase property values – have a lot of positive difference,” Young said.
The Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act would improve and expand the low-income housing tax credit. The increased housing availability would give workers more options in Indiana, Young said.
He said the recently passed CHIPS and Science Act, which provides billions of dollars to promote research and manufacturing of semiconductors, could lead to additional manufacturing jobs in the Hoosier State.
“I’ve tried to offer solutions that lead to good-paying jobs,” Young said.
Young is currently working on the 2023 farm bill, which expires every five years and is replaced with a new one.
“There’ll be some opportunities coming in the farm bill and other legislation I have to facilitate for tech jobs here,” he said.
For the ongoing shortage of school bus drivers in Fort Wayne, Young recommended increasing pay or reaching out to people who are not typically approached about driving a bus.
The current bus driver salary is competitive between Fort Wayne and surrounding areas. Southwest Allen County Schools in June increased its hourly wage to $21 per hour. The new pay rate meets or exceeds that in surrounding districts, according to SACS officials.
“But at my level, I think one of the things I consistently find when you’re having job shortages is there’s burdensome regulations for different reasons,” Young said. And maybe there is an opportunity there to cut down on regulations that aren’t needed that cause fewer people to drive these buses.”