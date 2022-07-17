Linda Golden could live anywhere, especially with her acumen for building things from the ground up. But she’s stayed firmly planted in southeast Fort Wayne.
It’s where she grew up. It’s who she is. In conversation, she casually calls it “southeast.” When it came time to expand the headquarters of her family business, it only made sense to pour a foundation there.
“I’ve always lived and worked in southeast. I was raised in southeast. I love southeast Fort Wayne. That’s a natural passion for me,” she said.
LegacyOne Real Estate & Contracting Inc., the business Golden launched in 2015 with her son, Matthew Golden, began construction in May on a 6,000-square-foot building near Southtown Crossing next to Menards.
The development, Legacy Office Centre, is expected to have four more buildings on the 5-acre property. It will serve, in part, as affordable space for startup businesses to rent. Linda Golden said she hopes the center will drive more business to the area.
Making a home
Golden also wants to see more Black families own homes.
Nationally, 72% of whites own homes compared with 43% of Blacks, according to the National Association of Realtors’ 2022 Snapshot of Race and Home Buying in America.
And home ownership among Blacks in Fort Wayne is around 35%, Golden said, putting it below the national average. Indiana’s average is 38%, according to the Realtors’ association.
“We’re just so far behind,” she said. “It puts us behind having generational wealth to pass on to our children, or to be able to help our children go to college. It just puts us so far behind.”
Finding ways to close the gap has started with learning about what keeps the gap from closing, and that begins with providing resources, Golden said.
She is part of The Realtist Association of Northeast Indiana, or RANI, which held a “Black Homeownership, Everybody Wins’’ forum on June 23 at the Impact Center. The event focused on buying homes and building wealth.
At the forum, Golden learned that many potential homebuyers assume they would be unable to buy a home, which keeps them from even trying.
“There appears to be a disconnect between the Black community and the banking community,” she said. “RANI is to help to facilitate those relationships and to give the community access in what could be called a nonthreatening environment.”
Bankers who attended the forum were also members of RANI and interested in bridging that gap by speaking with individuals and answering questions. The event was “very, very well received,” and others will be scheduled, Golden said.
“I know the wealth piece is there for Black families … I know wealth is in the home,” she said. “The homes I’ve sold in southeast in the last few years with the housing market, I’ve seen families leave with checks of $75,000, $100,000. That money, they can go buy another home, start a business, pay off debt. There’s a myriad of things they can do. So that’s why it’s my goal to get more Black families in homeownership.”
In the beginning
Golden’s goal didn’t begin with real estate. It began in the 1980s when she was volunteering at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, where she attended.
“Almost every time the church doors were open, somebody was coming in there looking for help – either with their addiction issues or homelessness or whatever,” she said. “We had nothing in place at that time to serve them.”
A desire to meet those needs evolved into a housing project, a clothing bank and a 12-step program.
“The people would come once a week or whatever, but we were sending them back into the same environment,” she said. “That got me to thinking, ‘We need them longer than them just coming in for a meeting once a week.’ ”
From that, Genesis Outreach began. Genesis is a nonprofit that offers rehabilitation and housing programs for the unhoused and chemically dependent populations of Fort Wayne. It was founded in 1988, according to genesisoutreach.org.
Albert Brownlee worked at Genesis with Golden for 11 years. He credits her for starting his career.
Brownlee met Golden when he attended Memorial Park Middle School, where she was a school administrator. They went to the same church, and he was close friends with her sons.
It was Golden who prompted Brownlee to consider a career change in 2000 when there was a job opening at Genesis. Brownlee was a bail commissioner, working in the Allen County Superior Courts pretrial diversion program. Golden asked if he’d ever considered working in community development and affordable housing.
“I said, ‘Absolutely not,’ ” he said, with a laugh. “Her response was, ‘I think this will be a good space for you.’ I credit Linda with really creating what I call the servant leader in me.”
Brownlee started as a project coordinator at Genesis Outreach and took on more responsibilities while working under Golden, who was CEO of Genesis until she retired in 2011. Brownlee, who served as CEO through 2019, now works in Indianapolis but remains on the board as an executive consultant for Genesis.
Although Golden is driven, she also is compassionate, Brownlee said.
“Linda leads with her heart,” he said. “People often mistake that she has this very strong, external presence but she’s one of the sweetest, most giving people I’ve ever met.”
He sees Golden as a community giant, based on her interest in seeing people’s lives change. She wants to see the community be its best, especially when it comes to addiction or housing concerns in southeast Fort Wayne, he said.
Time, talent, treasure
Brownlee isn’t the only person who respects and appreciates Golden. City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, echoed his sentiments.
“Have you ever encountered a quiet, powerful giant who is not interested in having the spotlight shine but making sure there is a spotlight?” Tucker said. “Then you would have met Linda.”
Tucker said Golden has given her “time, talent and treasure” to make sure the southeast community gets the development it needs. That includes the new location Golden chose for her business.
“She does all of that with a humble heart and a willingness to seek answers for herself, her community and anybody who is willing to participate,” Tucker said.
All of the things Golden stands for publicly, she exhibits privately with her family, said her son Matthew Golden, the second of four children.
“She made sure we were playing outside, riding bikes, going through the cornfields, would have treasure hunts,” he said. “I had an awesome life, I really did.”
Matthew Golden said he’s worked with and for his parents since he was old enough to help.
At age 13, he started a lawn mowing company with his cousins and eventually made enough money to buy a pickup truck. Every Saturday, Matthew Golden’s dad, Sylvester Golden, would drive them around to mow.
“Mom instilled that dedication part,” he said. “And Dad instilled that, ‘You gotta work. You gotta get your hands dirty’ part. And combine the two, I’ve always worked.”
Devotion to the community was taught in the Golden home as well. Matthew Golden remembers going to the first Genesis shelter as an early teen.
“I had the task of assembling all of the bunk beds,” he said. “From day one, that was our life. Her showing us to serve the community, that’s what we did every day.”
After 45 years of marriage to Linda, Sylvester Golden died on May 20. But that didn’t stop her from continuing the work.
“I call it transitioning, I’ve learned to find my way without him here,” she said. “One thing is a blessing to me is I do have a large family. … I’m not alone, and that means a lot right there.”
With Linda Golden’s four children and 15 grandchildren, there’s always something going on. And the grandchildren regularly visit her home.
The Goldens began taking annual vacations to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, when the children were young. Except for when the theme park was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, the family hasn’t missed a year.
“I don’t have a favorite character,” Linda Golden said. “I just like being there, being there with my family. They call it magical and in a lot of ways it is. It’s a whole other world.”
But Golden also still finds the magic in southeast Fort Wayne, the place she calls her heart and home.
She wants to reach out to help others because she’s been in a broken place before. When her family was very young, her self-employed husband broke his leg and was unable to work for nine months.
“We lost everything during that time,” she said. “We lost our house, we lost our car. So I’ve been here. I’m not talking to anybody from a place of not knowing. I can show them it’s not the end of the world. It can be a new beginning.”