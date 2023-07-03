Some colleges serving northeast Indiana students don’t plan to overhaul their admissions process following a U.S. Supreme Court decision issued late last week.
Others say they are committed to following the law while providing discrimination-free environments.
The court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying that race cannot be a factor in the decisions. The court invalidated admissions plans at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina – the country’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.
The justices found that race-conscious admissions plans violate the Constitution and a law that applies to colleges that receive federal funding.
The vote was 6-3 in the North Carolina case and 6-2 in the Harvard case. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sat out the Harvard case because she had been a member of an advisory governing board.
Following the announcement, local universities shared their plans as the nation reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision.
Manchester University won’t be changing its admissions process. The university, which has campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne, does not consider race in its admissions, spokeswoman Anne Gregory said.
Ivy Tech Community College President Sue Ellspermann also doesn’t expect any revision to the school’s approach to admissions.
“Ivy Tech is an open admissions institution,” she said in a statement. “This decision will not affect our admissions process.”
A representative from Purdue University’s West Lafayette campus said in an email that the school will follow the law. Officials at the local campus shared the same sentiment.
“Purdue University Fort Wayne will follow the law and anticipates little disruption to an enrollment strategy that fulfills our mission to create a welcoming environment where all students have access to exceptional educational opportunities,” spokesman Geoff Thomas said in an email.
Lance Richey, University of Saint Francis interim president, said in a statement that the school remains committed to helping all students achieve an education without discrimination and in full accordance with the law.
The Indiana Democratic Party sent a statement on the Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday, saying the decision endangers progress made over the past decades.
“We cannot go back to the days where systemic racism stymied the ability for millions of Americans to get a higher education,” Indiana Democratic Party Executive Director ZeNai Brooks said.
The organization encourages Hoosier Democrats to keep fighting for all students to have the ability to pursue higher education, no matter their race or background.