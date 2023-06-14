At a glance

Banned books will be available, as inventory allow, at:

• the Juneteenth Macknificant Freedom Fest from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday at McMillen Park, 3901 Hessen Cassel Rd;

• 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Fort Wayne Urban League office, 2135 S. Hanna St.

• during an Urban League STEM Camp July 10-20;

• during Urban League tutoring sessions with local children; and

• during free reading hours that will be determined.