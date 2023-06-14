The Fort Wayne Urban League is joining a campaign to get banned book titles in the hands of readers – for free.
The nonprofit on Wednesday announced it will distribute the first 100 books from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday during the Juneteeth Macknificent Freedom Fest at McMillen Park.
Schools across the country banned nearly 1,650 individual books in the last school year, most of them because they include themes about race and sexuality, the Urban League said in a news release.
Toni Morrison’s novel "The Bluest Eye," which explores “the devastating effects of racism and self-hatred on young black girls in America,” is among the titles deemed to be too dangerous for children to read, the news release said. Others titles include Ibran X. Kendi’s "Antiracist Baby," a guide to discussing racism with young children, and "Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry," which earned author Mildred D. Taylor the Newberry Medal presented for the most distinguished contributions to American Literature for children.
"Access to truthful history, diverse books and critical ideas for students and educators are crucial to the nation’s history as a multicultural democracy," the news release said. "The so-called 'War on Wokeness' threatens to eradicate decades of progress toward racial justice, by warping our view of the nation’s past, and thwart our future progress toward an equitable, multicultural society."
Eleven individual donors so far helped fund the first 140 books that will be distributed locally in the "Freedom to Learn" campaign, local Urban League President and CEO Aisha R. Arrington said through email Wednesday. Those first books are valued at $1,000 or an average $7.14 per book, she said.
The Fort Wayne Urban League, which is joining the National Urban League in this campaign, hopes for more donations via a PayPal to meet a goal of giving away at least 500 books. The league's website is www.fwurbanleague.org
After Saturday, books will also be available 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Urban League office, 2135 S. Hanna St., as inventory allows.
Books will also be provided to Urban League STEM Camp participants July 10-20; during tutoring sessions with youth and during reading hours to be determined.