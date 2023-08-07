While introducing the new Civil War memorial at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, Greg Bedford began to tear up.
Bedford, a commander for the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, said he appreciates all the community does for the museum.
"Everything we have on these grounds has been funded by a community member," he said. "We are very gracious to have the support of Fort Wayne, Allen County and the surrounding areas."
The new monument was donated by Glen and Chris Bickel in honor of their relatives who fought in the Civil War. The black granite piece is more than 6 feet tall and is placed next to a tribute to the 44th Infantry in the Civil War, which was comprised of soldiers from northeast Indiana.
"We are very proud to have it here," Bedford said. "We wanted to honor the thousands and thousands of men and women that gave their lives fighting for freedoms for their fellow Americans."
The memorial features a map of the states involved in the Civil War, color-coded based on if they aligned with the Union or the Confederacy. It is also says that it's made in honor of Francis M. "Nate" Bickel, Glen and Chris' relative who fought in the Civil War.
"We tried to design a monument that was not controversial and that would not offend anyone," said Tom Schmitt, board member for the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum. "It basically just shows what states were with what side, and it should just be an honor for soldiers."
Schmitt said the museum has worked on the memorial for more than a year. Schmitt said he has been pushing for the memorial because he works with multiple Civil War organizations.
The new monument is just one way the museum wants to show people the importance of veterans, Schmitt said.
"This whole area is here to remind people," Schmitt said. "All of these monuments are going to help people remember what veterans have done to give us the life that we have."
Because the Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum unveiled the Civil War monument Monday, Bedford said no one in the community had seen it before. But he's excited to see how they react and thinks feedback will be positive.
"We're very, very proud of the veteran community as a whole, and everyone is supportive of what we're doing here," he said. "We're just going to keep marching on. We've got a mission, and we're going to make sure no veteran is ever forgotten."