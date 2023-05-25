A local vicar is expected to become the first Burmese pastor ordained by the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, a news release said Thursday.
Vicar Soe Moe will become in July the pastor of youth and missions at Southwest Lutheran Church, 5120 Homestead Road, church officials said in the release.
Moe traveled with Pastor Joe Ferry to Concordia Seminary in Saint Louis to attend the Call Day event on April 26. They were joined by several of Soe’s family members, friends and church congregation members.
Soe completed his program of pastoral formation in the Ethnic Immigrant Institute of Theology, which is a specialized program to prepare men who want to serve as pastors in immigrant and ethnic minority communities in North America, the release said.
Southwest Lutheran Church will hold a celebration of Soe’s entrance into ministry at 4 p.m. July 22. The event will feature worship followed by a meal.
People who plan to attend the event are asked to contact the church office at 260-436-4474 or swlc@southwestlutheran.org.
The church also holds weekly worship services at 9:15 a.m. on Sundays.